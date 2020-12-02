Britain’s Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, look at a home-made wedding anniversary card, given to them by their great grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, at Windsor Castle on November 17. Photo: Chris Jackson/Pool via AP
Queen Elizabeth to skip family Christmas over coronavirus fears
- British monarch will spend the festive season quietly in Windsor instead of celebrating with other royals at her Sandringham estate
- The queen had postponed public engagements and moved from her official residence in the British capital to Windsor in March as the pandemic took hold
