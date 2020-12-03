Former French president Valéry Giscard d’Estaing attends the debate of the new European constitution in Berlin in May 2005. Photo: AP
Ex-French president Valéry Giscard d’Estaing dies of Covid-19 at 94
- The former leader had been in hospital several times recently for heart problems, and died surrounded by his family
- Giscard is remembered for his radical reform drive which included the legalisation of abortion, the liberalisation of divorce and lowering the voting age to 18
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
