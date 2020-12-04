Britain plans to distribute an initial batch of 800,000 doses starting next week, prioritising care homes. Photo: AFP
Britain defends speed of approval for Pfizer-BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine
- The UK’s drugs regulator gave emergency approval for the vaccine on Wednesday, and the government plans to start rolling it out next week
- Leading US infectious disease scientist Anthony Fauci on Thursday said the MHRA had ‘rushed’ approval, but he later apologised
