Britain plans to distribute an initial batch of 800,000 doses starting next week, prioritising care homes. Photo: AFP
Britain defends speed of approval for Pfizer-BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine

  • The UK’s drugs regulator gave emergency approval for the vaccine on Wednesday, and the government plans to start rolling it out next week
  • Leading US infectious disease scientist Anthony Fauci on Thursday said the MHRA had ‘rushed’ approval, but he later apologised

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 11:36pm, 4 Dec, 2020

