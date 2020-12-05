Underwater archaeologist Florian Huber inspects the Enigma encryption machine discovered on November 11 in the Bay of Gelting in the Baltic Sea, northern Germany. Photo: AFP / WWF / SUBMARIS / Christian Howe
Divers find Nazis’ Enigma code machine in Baltic Sea
- The machine was found in the Bay of Gelting in northeast Germany, by divers on assignment for environmental group WWF
- A naval historian said he believes the machine was thrown overboard from a German warship
Topic | Fame and celebrity
Underwater archaeologist Florian Huber inspects the Enigma encryption machine discovered on November 11 in the Bay of Gelting in the Baltic Sea, northern Germany. Photo: AFP / WWF / SUBMARIS / Christian Howe