Migrants and refugees who arrived from Turkey to the Greek island of Lesbos huddling for warmth. Photo: AFP
Italian police break up migrant trafficking ring, arrest 19
- Authorities bust criminal organisation that moved migrants from Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq and Italy
- The ring operated out of the Italian cities of Bari, Milan and Turin, and offered migrants falsified residency and work permits
Topic | Crime
