Actors dressed as angels during a drive-through celebration of Saint Nicholas Day in Prague, Czech Republic, on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Angels and demons: Saint Nicholas delivers for Czech children with drive-through delights
- Rules limiting social contact meant the usual custom of costumed trios roaming Czech neighbourhoods to greet children was given a makeover
- The Czech government advised families to scale back or even forego the holiday as social distancing rules require masks to be worn inside
