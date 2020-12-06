Actors dressed as angels during a drive-through celebration of Saint Nicholas Day in Prague, Czech Republic, on Saturday. Photo: Reuters Actors dressed as angels during a drive-through celebration of Saint Nicholas Day in Prague, Czech Republic, on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Angels and demons: Saint Nicholas delivers for Czech children with drive-through delights

  • Rules limiting social contact meant the usual custom of costumed trios roaming Czech neighbourhoods to greet children was given a makeover
  • The Czech government advised families to scale back or even forego the holiday as social distancing rules require masks to be worn inside

Reuters
Updated: 5:34am, 6 Dec, 2020

