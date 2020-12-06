A show projected on to the Rialto bridge in Venice, Italy, presents historical images that recount moments of the city’s history. Photo: AFP
From Saint Mark’s Square to the Rialto Bridge, Venice lights up in gold to brighten the Christmas spirit
- The Rialto Bridge has been transformed into a screen for light shows once night falls
- Owing to the pandemic, ‘this Christmas is different from the others,’ said artist Fabrizio Plessi
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
A show projected on to the Rialto bridge in Venice, Italy, presents historical images that recount moments of the city’s history. Photo: AFP