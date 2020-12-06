British author Roald Dahl, whose works remain popular with children around the world. Photo: Handout British author Roald Dahl, whose works remain popular with children around the world. Photo: Handout
British author Roald Dahl, whose works remain popular with children around the world. Photo: Handout
World /  Europe

Roald Dahl’s family apologises for late author’s anti-Semitic comments

  • The British author, who died in 1990, wrote children’s classics such as Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, The BFG, Matilda and The Witches
  • Family members said comments he made in 1983 about Jewish people were ‘incomprehensible to us’

Topic |   Britain
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:00pm, 6 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
British author Roald Dahl, whose works remain popular with children around the world. Photo: Handout British author Roald Dahl, whose works remain popular with children around the world. Photo: Handout
British author Roald Dahl, whose works remain popular with children around the world. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE