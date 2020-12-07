Emma Corrin plays Princess Diana on Netflix’s The Crown. Photo: Netflix via TNS
Netflix declines to add disclaimer to The Crown despite British outcry
- UK Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden had asked the company to remind viewers that the drama production about the royal family is a work of fiction
- The show is facing criticism over its current season, which features figures like the late Margaret Thatcher and Princess Diana
