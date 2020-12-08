British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes part in a media briefing in London in October. Photo: TNS
Brexit crisis: Boris Johnson heading to Brussels in last-ditch bid to save trade deal
- The British PM will meet Ursula von der Leyen in a sign that eight months of negotiations have gone as far they can
- UK officials warn that discussions could collapse without a rapid breakthrough, with no tangible progress since the atmosphere soured last week
Topic | Brexit
