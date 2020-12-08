Prince Harry gave up his honorary military titles after he and wife Meghan stepped down from royal duties earlier this year. File photo: Reuters
Prince Harry sues British tabloid over claim he lost touch with Royal Marines
- Senior military commander criticised Harry for an alleged lack of contact in Mail on Sunday article
- Harry served in the armed forces for a decade before taking on the role of a full-time senior royal
Topic | Royalty
