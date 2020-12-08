A tiger at the Bronx Zoo in New York tested positive for Covid-19 in April. Photo: Wildlife Conservation Society via AP
Four lions at Spanish zoo test positive for coronavirus
- Three females and a male at Barcelona Zoo were tested after keepers noticed they showed slight symptoms of Covid-19
- Two staff at the zoo also tested positive for coronavirus after the outbreak was first detected last month
