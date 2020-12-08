William Shakespeare receives Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine at University Hospital in Coventry, Britain. Photo: Bloomberg
UK health minister mocked for ‘pretending to cry’ on TV as he talks about first Covid-19 vaccines
- Matt Hancock became emotional on ‘Good Morning Britain’ while watching footage of one of the first people to receive the Pfizer vaccine
- But many viewers said that they doubted his sincerity due to the lack of any visible tears
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
William Shakespeare receives Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine at University Hospital in Coventry, Britain. Photo: Bloomberg