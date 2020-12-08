William Shakespeare receives Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine at University Hospital in Coventry, Britain. Photo: Bloomberg William Shakespeare receives Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine at University Hospital in Coventry, Britain. Photo: Bloomberg
UK health minister mocked for ‘pretending to cry’ on TV as he talks about first Covid-19 vaccines

  • Matt Hancock became emotional on ‘Good Morning Britain’ while watching footage of one of the first people to receive the Pfizer vaccine
  • But many viewers said that they doubted his sincerity due to the lack of any visible tears

Updated: 9:21pm, 8 Dec, 2020

