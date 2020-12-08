IMST’s expertise is also needed for the construction of critical infrastructure in the future, including 5G and 6G networks. Photo: Getty Images IMST’s expertise is also needed for the construction of critical infrastructure in the future, including 5G and 6G networks. Photo: Getty Images
IMST’s expertise is also needed for the construction of critical infrastructure in the future, including 5G and 6G networks. Photo: Getty Images
Germany blocks Chinese takeover of satellite firm over national security concerns

  • Berlin views IMST, which is a supplier of the country’s armed forces, as crucial for security
  • China has urged Germany not to engage in protectionism

Reuters
Updated: 11:36pm, 8 Dec, 2020

