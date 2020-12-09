Staff from The Conrad hotel deliver food to the London conference centre where officials were meeting for Brexit trade talks. Photo: AP Staff from The Conrad hotel deliver food to the London conference centre where officials were meeting for Brexit trade talks. Photo: AP
Staff from The Conrad hotel deliver food to the London conference centre where officials were meeting for Brexit trade talks. Photo: AP
World /  Europe

Britain facing ‘biggest food crisis since World War II’ as Brexit, Covid-19 create challenges

  • Food imports from the EU into the UK face disruption in January due to new Brexit border checks
  • Low income groups could be ‘disproportionately affected by any price rises in food’, leaked report says

Topic |   Britain
Hilary Clarke
Hilary Clarke in London

Updated: 5:46pm, 9 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Staff from The Conrad hotel deliver food to the London conference centre where officials were meeting for Brexit trade talks. Photo: AP Staff from The Conrad hotel deliver food to the London conference centre where officials were meeting for Brexit trade talks. Photo: AP
Staff from The Conrad hotel deliver food to the London conference centre where officials were meeting for Brexit trade talks. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE