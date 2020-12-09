A nurse prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield, Britain. Photo: AFP A nurse prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield, Britain. Photo: AFP
A nurse prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield, Britain. Photo: AFP
World /  Europe

Coronavirus: UK says people with history of serious allergies shouldn’t get Pfizer vaccine

  • The warning from Britain’s National Health Service came after two people experienced reactions from the shots
  • Hospitals began giving the vaccines to elderly patients and health workers across the country on Tuesday

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 7:45pm, 9 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A nurse prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield, Britain. Photo: AFP A nurse prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield, Britain. Photo: AFP
A nurse prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield, Britain. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE