A nurse prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield, Britain. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: UK says people with history of serious allergies shouldn’t get Pfizer vaccine
- The warning from Britain’s National Health Service came after two people experienced reactions from the shots
- Hospitals began giving the vaccines to elderly patients and health workers across the country on Tuesday
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A nurse prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield, Britain. Photo: AFP