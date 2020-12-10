A rare sabre-toothed cat’s skeleton is displayed at Piguet Hotel des Ventes auction house during a sale preview in Geneva. Photo: AFP
40-million-year-old sabre-toothed tiger skeleton sells for US$84,350 at auction
- The skeleton, about 120cm (4 feet) long, was snapped up by a private collector in just one minute at an auction in Geneva
- The original bones are those of a Hoplophoneus, which are an extinct genus of the Nimravidae family
