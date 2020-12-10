French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during the Paris Peace Forum at The Elysee Palace. Photo: dpa
France defends controversial law to combat Islamist radicalism
- Macron has pushed the legislation after a spate of attacks blamed on extremists, such as the beheading of a teacher who showed students cartoons of the Prophet
- The bill would tighten rules on issues such as religious-based education, virginity tests and polygamy, and has been slammed by critics in Muslim countries
Topic | France
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during the Paris Peace Forum at The Elysee Palace. Photo: dpa