The Pfizer-BioNTech candidate is among the top contenders in a global race to roll out a vaccine for Covid-19. Photo illustration: AFP
Coronavirus: Hackers steal Pfizer vaccine data in Europe
- US drug maker and German partner BioNTech say documents were ‘unlawfully accessed’ in cyberattack on agency that assesses and approves medicines
- Timeline for review of Covid-19 shot will not be affected by breach, companies say
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
