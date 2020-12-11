A man unfurls Union and EU flags outside the European Parliament in Brussels in January. Photo: AP A man unfurls Union and EU flags outside the European Parliament in Brussels in January. Photo: AP
A man unfurls Union and EU flags outside the European Parliament in Brussels in January. Photo: AP
Britain must ‘get ready’ for no-deal Brexit, Boris Johnson says

  • PM vows to go the ‘extra mile’ to reach an agreement, but instructed his government to prepare for the country to crash out of the EU’s single market
  • Johnson says his ministers agree that the deal on the table is ‘not really at the moment right for the UK’

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 4:47am, 11 Dec, 2020

