A man unfurls Union and EU flags outside the European Parliament in Brussels in January. Photo: AP
Britain must ‘get ready’ for no-deal Brexit, Boris Johnson says
- PM vows to go the ‘extra mile’ to reach an agreement, but instructed his government to prepare for the country to crash out of the EU’s single market
- Johnson says his ministers agree that the deal on the table is ‘not really at the moment right for the UK’
Topic | Brexit
