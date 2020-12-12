A sculpture of the head of the god Dionysus, found during excavations in the Via Alessandrina in Rome. Photo: LaPresse via ZUMA Press / dpa
Rome displays latest ancient archaeological finds to the public
- Among the most eye-catching items is a bust of the god Dionysus, the god of wine
- A stone head was also found, which presumably depicts the Roman emperor Augustus
Topic | History
