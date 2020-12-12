A newborn giraffe has been given the name Margaret in honour of the first coronavirus vaccination patient in the UK, 90-year-old Margaret Keenan. Photo: Zsl Whipsnade Zoo via PA Media / dpa A newborn giraffe has been given the name Margaret in honour of the first coronavirus vaccination patient in the UK, 90-year-old Margaret Keenan. Photo: Zsl Whipsnade Zoo via PA Media / dpa
Coronavirus: Baby giraffe named Margaret after first woman to be vaccinated against Covid-19 in England

  • ‘We very much hope that Margaret Keenan will be able to come in and visit her namesake one day soon,’ said Whipsnade Zoo’s Mark Holden
  • According to the London zoo, Margaret is from an endangered subspecies of giraffe of which there are fewer than 9,000 in the world

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
DPA
DPA

Updated: 3:43am, 12 Dec, 2020

