A newborn giraffe has been given the name Margaret in honour of the first coronavirus vaccination patient in the UK, 90-year-old Margaret Keenan. Photo: Zsl Whipsnade Zoo via PA Media / dpa
Coronavirus: Baby giraffe named Margaret after first woman to be vaccinated against Covid-19 in England
- ‘We very much hope that Margaret Keenan will be able to come in and visit her namesake one day soon,’ said Whipsnade Zoo’s Mark Holden
- According to the London zoo, Margaret is from an endangered subspecies of giraffe of which there are fewer than 9,000 in the world
