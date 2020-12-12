People seen at an airport in Switzerland. Photo: Facebook
Switzerland rejects criticism that deal with Chinese officials put dissidents at risk
- Switzerland in 2015 allowed Chinese officials to enter the country and interrogate Chinese nationals, in a deal that only came to light in recent months
- Following its revelation, activists slated the deal, with Hong Kong’s Joshua Wong decrying its secretive nature and rights groups saying it could ‘tarnish Switzerland’s reputation’
Topic | Switzerland
