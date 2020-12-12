The navy vessels will have the power to stop, check and impound all EU fishing boats operating within Britain’s exclusive economic zone. Photo: Royal Navy The navy vessels will have the power to stop, check and impound all EU fishing boats operating within Britain’s exclusive economic zone. Photo: Royal Navy
The navy vessels will have the power to stop, check and impound all EU fishing boats operating within Britain’s exclusive economic zone. Photo: Royal Navy
World /  Europe

Britain’s navy to protect fishing if Brexit trade talks with EU collapse

  • Four patrol ships will be deployed to stop, check and impound all EU fishing boats operating within Britain’s exclusive economic zone
  • There are concerns about possible clashes between British and foreign fishing vessels if no trade deal is reached

Topic |   Brexit
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:31pm, 12 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The navy vessels will have the power to stop, check and impound all EU fishing boats operating within Britain’s exclusive economic zone. Photo: Royal Navy The navy vessels will have the power to stop, check and impound all EU fishing boats operating within Britain’s exclusive economic zone. Photo: Royal Navy
The navy vessels will have the power to stop, check and impound all EU fishing boats operating within Britain’s exclusive economic zone. Photo: Royal Navy
READ FULL ARTICLE