The navy vessels will have the power to stop, check and impound all EU fishing boats operating within Britain’s exclusive economic zone. Photo: Royal Navy
Britain’s navy to protect fishing if Brexit trade talks with EU collapse
- Four patrol ships will be deployed to stop, check and impound all EU fishing boats operating within Britain’s exclusive economic zone
- There are concerns about possible clashes between British and foreign fishing vessels if no trade deal is reached
Topic | Brexit
