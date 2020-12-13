British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pictured in his office at 10 Downing Street after his call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Photo: Andrew Parsons/No10 Downing Street/DPA
Crunch Brexit talks stumble on past deadline as UK PM says sides ‘still very far apart’
- Boris Johnson and EU commission chief Ursula von der Leyen have agreed to push on with talks despite passing a self-imposed deadline of Sunday
- Britain is set to leave the European Union’s single market on December 31 and will fall back on World Trade Organization rules if no trade deal is agreed
Topic | Brexit
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pictured in his office at 10 Downing Street after his call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Photo: Andrew Parsons/No10 Downing Street/DPA