John le Carre wrote 25 novels and one memoir in a career spanning six decades, selling some 60 million books worldwide. Photo: dpa
John le Carre, British spy thriller author, dead at 89
- The writer was best known for his Cold War novels Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy and The Spy Who Came In From The Cold
- Le Carre, whose real name was David Cornwell, died from pneumonia, his family said in a statement
Topic | Books and Literature
