People take part in an anti-vaccination and anti-lockdown protest in London on Monday. Photo: PA via AP
New coronavirus strain found in England as London faces tighter restrictions
- British health secretary says variant may be associated with rapid rise in infection levels, but there is no suggestion that it would not respond to vaccine
- WHO is looking into new strain, but says there is no evidence it behaves differently from existing types
