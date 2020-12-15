A Chinese police officer takes his position by the road near what is officially called a vocational education centre in Xinjiang in September 2018. Photo: Reuters
ICC rejects Uygur calls to investigate China for genocide
- Exiled Uygurs had accused Beijing of locking more than 1 million people from mostly Muslim minorities in re-education camps and of forcibly sterilising women
- Chief prosecutor’s office says it is unable to act because of a lack of jurisdiction on Chinese soil
