ICC rejects Uygur calls to investigate China for genocide

  • Exiled Uygurs had accused Beijing of locking more than 1 million people from mostly Muslim minorities in re-education camps and of forcibly sterilising women
  • Chief prosecutor’s office says it is unable to act because of a lack of jurisdiction on Chinese soil

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 4:33am, 15 Dec, 2020

A Chinese police officer takes his position by the road near what is officially called a vocational education centre in Xinjiang in September 2018. Photo: Reuters
