Rape investigation launched after three-year-old girl found semi-conscious and bleeding in Greek migrant camp toilet

  • Camp doctors have confirmed the incident, which involved an Afghan girl. A forensic inspection is required to determine her condition
  • The tent camp housing more than 7,300 people was hastily erected in September after a fire gutted the camp of Moria, Europe’s largest

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse in Lesbos

Updated: 6:05pm, 15 Dec, 2020

A migrant woman holds a child during clashes between refugees and police outside the Kara Tepe camp on the Greek island of Lesbos earlier this year. Photo: AFP
