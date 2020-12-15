A migrant woman holds a child during clashes between refugees and police outside the Kara Tepe camp on the Greek island of Lesbos earlier this year. Photo: AFP
Rape investigation launched after three-year-old girl found semi-conscious and bleeding in Greek migrant camp toilet
- Camp doctors have confirmed the incident, which involved an Afghan girl. A forensic inspection is required to determine her condition
- The tent camp housing more than 7,300 people was hastily erected in September after a fire gutted the camp of Moria, Europe’s largest
