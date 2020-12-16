The square in front of the Brandenburg Gate is deserted in Berlin, Germany, early Wednesday. Photo: AP The square in front of the Brandenburg Gate is deserted in Berlin, Germany, early Wednesday. Photo: AP
The square in front of the Brandenburg Gate is deserted in Berlin, Germany, early Wednesday. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: record 952 dead in 24 hours as Germany enters lockdown

  • Tighter restrictions – including a ban on gatherings over the New Year – will last until at least January 10
  • Chancellor Angela Merkel hammered out tighter curbs with state leaders after looser shutdown failed to halt Covid-19 surge

Erik Kirschbaum
Updated: 3:20pm, 16 Dec, 2020

