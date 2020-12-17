An artist’s sketch shows the Paris courthouse during the sentencing hearing in the Charlie Hebdo trial on Wednesday. Image: Marie Williams via AFP An artist’s sketch shows the Paris courthouse during the sentencing hearing in the Charlie Hebdo trial on Wednesday. Image: Marie Williams via AFP
Charlie Hebdo attack: 14 accomplices found guilty by French court

  • Key defendant, ‘Islamic State princess’ Hayat Boumeddiene, was tried in absentia and sentenced to 30 years in jail
  • A total of 17 people were killed over three days in attacks that followed the satirical magazine’s publication of cartoons mocking the Prophet Mohammed in 2015

Updated: 3:55am, 17 Dec, 2020

