An artist’s sketch shows the Paris courthouse during the sentencing hearing in the Charlie Hebdo trial on Wednesday. Image: Marie Williams via AFP
Charlie Hebdo attack: 14 accomplices found guilty by French court
- Key defendant, ‘Islamic State princess’ Hayat Boumeddiene, was tried in absentia and sentenced to 30 years in jail
- A total of 17 people were killed over three days in attacks that followed the satirical magazine’s publication of cartoons mocking the Prophet Mohammed in 2015
Topic | Islamic militancy
