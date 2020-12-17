A member of staff prepares boxes of pasta for vulnerable families, at the Cooking Champions food bank in Grange Park, north London. Photo: AFP
UK government under fire as Unicef helps to feed children
- Unicef grant will provide for 18,000 breakfasts, which will be distributed by schools
- Coronavirus pandemic is the most urgent crisis affecting children since World War II
Topic | Britain
