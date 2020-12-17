British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday resisted calls to tighten coronavirus restrictions over Christmas. Photo: AFP
politico | Boris Johnson urges a (confusing) little Christmas
- British prime minister strengthens his advice to limit contact over the holidays but declines to change the law
- The confusing picture adds to a year of communications blunders from Johnson’s government
Topic | Coronavirus UK
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday resisted calls to tighten coronavirus restrictions over Christmas. Photo: AFP