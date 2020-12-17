A health worker prepares an injection of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 shot at a drive-in vaccination centre in Hyde, Britain. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus vaccinations in Europe to start from December 27
- Member states will decide who gets priority for the injections, but the elderly and medical workers will be at the front of the queues
- The European Commission has sealed contracts with seven suppliers of potential vaccines
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
