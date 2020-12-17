Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia at the Royal Castle in Stockholm. Photo: EPA-EFE
Swedish king says ‘we have failed’ in response to coronavirus
- King Carl XVI Gustaf said he believes his country has failed to protect the elderly in care homes from the effects of the pandemic
- Sweden has seen a rapid increase in new coronavirus infections that strained its health care system
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia at the Royal Castle in Stockholm. Photo: EPA-EFE