Actor Ian McKellen said he was euphoric after receiving his first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: British actor Ian McKellen ‘euphoric’ after getting Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine
- McKellen, who played the wizard Gandalf in the Lord of the Rings films, urged everyone who was offered the jab to accept it
- Nearly 140,000 people have received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in Britain since roll out began on December 8
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
