Actor Ian McKellen said he was euphoric after receiving his first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: Reuters Actor Ian McKellen said he was euphoric after receiving his first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: Reuters
Actor Ian McKellen said he was euphoric after receiving his first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: Reuters
World /  Europe

Coronavirus: British actor Ian McKellen ‘euphoric’ after getting Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine

  • McKellen, who played the wizard Gandalf in the Lord of the Rings films, urged everyone who was offered the jab to accept it
  • Nearly 140,000 people have received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in Britain since roll out began on December 8

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:48pm, 17 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Actor Ian McKellen said he was euphoric after receiving his first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: Reuters Actor Ian McKellen said he was euphoric after receiving his first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: Reuters
Actor Ian McKellen said he was euphoric after receiving his first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE