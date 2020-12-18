A courtroom sketch made on Tuesday shows the defendants (from left) Ayoub El Khazzani, Bilal Chatra, Redouane El Amrani Ezzerrifi and Mohamed Bakkali sitting in the dock of the Paris courthouse. Image: Benoit Peyrucq via AFP
Gunman in foiled 2015 Paris train attack sentenced to life in jail
- Ayoub El Khazzani, from Morocco, was thwarted by passengers, including several off-duty US soldiers
- He had been armed with an AK-47 automatic rifle and 300 rounds of ammunition
Topic | Terrorism
