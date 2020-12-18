A health worker takes swab samples from a man at a Covid-19 testing centre in Berlin, Germany. Photo: AP A health worker takes swab samples from a man at a Covid-19 testing centre in Berlin, Germany. Photo: AP
Germany’s daily coronavirus infections hit grim new heights

  • Germany recorded 33,777 new cases as the country eased into a weeks-long lockdown to contain the outbreak
  • The number of deaths reported on Friday was 813, the second-highest toll since the pandemic began

DPA

Updated: 8:59pm, 18 Dec, 2020

