Security personnel guard an area near the former offices of the Charlie Hebdo magazine after a knife attack on September 25, 2020. Photo: AFP
France charges four men linked to cleaver attack near Charlie Hebdo magazine’s former offices
- The four Pakistani men are suspected of being aware of a knife attacker’s plot and inciting him to carry it out, according to a judicial source
- News of the charges comes two days after a Paris court convicted 13 accomplices of the jihadist gunmen who massacred Charlie Hebdo staff in January 2015
Topic | France
Security personnel guard an area near the former offices of the Charlie Hebdo magazine after a knife attack on September 25, 2020. Photo: AFP