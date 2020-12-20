A medical worker performs a swab test for Covid-19 at a drive-through swab testing site of the Tor Vergata hospital in Rome on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Italy braces for tough Christmas lockdown as Europe battles virus surge
- Italy became the latest country to announce a new regime of restrictions until January 6
- New rules include limits on people leaving their homes, closing non-essential shops and curbs on travel
