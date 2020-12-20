Romain Vandendorpe tries to break the world record for the longest full body contact with ice cubes in Wattrelos, France on Saturday. Photo: AFP
French ‘Ice man’ sets new world record in freezing glass cabin to raise money for charity
- The health worker will donate the money raised to a charity founded after the death of a four-year-old girl from brain cancer
- Romain Vandendorpe’s training included sitting in an ice-cold jacuzzi, training in a 500-litre freezer and then remaining buried in snow
Topic | Extreme fitness
