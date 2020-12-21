British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday that he was imposing a severe lockdown on London and much of southeast England. Photo: AFP / Getty Images / TNS
EU ambassadors to meet on Monday to discuss new coronavirus strain in UK
- Several EU countries have announced suspension of air links, and in some cases rail and ferry links, with the UK
- The World Health Organization said it was analysing Britain’s data to see if the infection figures were the result of a more potent strain
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
