Several EU states – most notably France – have been vocal about ensuring access to British fishing waters under a future deal. Photo: Reuters
UK-EU fishing dispute threatens to sink post-Brexit trade deal
- A deadlock over fisheries – a relatively tiny issue in economic terms – seems to be blocking a deal
- Neither the UK nor EU is prepared to give up just yet: talks were to continue on Monday
Topic | Brexit
Several EU states – most notably France – have been vocal about ensuring access to British fishing waters under a future deal. Photo: Reuters