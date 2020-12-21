German neo-Nazi Stephan Balliet was sentenced to life with subsequent preventive detention after being found guilty of two counts of murder and more than 50 counts of attempted murder. Photo: EPA-EFE
German synagogue attacker gets life in prison for deadly anti-Semitic rampage
- The armed right-wing extremist had planned to carry out a bloodbath as worshippers marked Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar
- He failed to gain entry to the synagogue but killed two people outside, in what could have been one of the worst anti-Semitic assaults since World War II
