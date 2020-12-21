British forensics officers work on the truck, which was found to contain the bodies of 39 people, at an industrial estate east of London on October 23, 2019. Photo: AFP
Vietnamese truck deaths: two found guilty of manslaughter in UK
- A truck driver from Northern Ireland and a Romanian national were found guilty after two others had already pleaded guilt
- The deaths of the 39 people shocked Britain and Vietnam and shone a spotlight on the illicit global trade in migrants
Topic | UK truck deaths
