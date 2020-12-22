The headquarters of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in Amsterdam. The body has approved the conditional use of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine. Photo: EPA-EFE
EU approves Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine
- The European Medicines Agency said the step paves the way for vaccinations to start across the European Union within days
- The drug regulator had been under pressure from EU governments to authorise the vaccine, as Covid-19 cases surge
