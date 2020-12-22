CEO and co-founder of BioNTech, Ugur Sahin, said it would take about six weeks for the company to adjust its Covid-19 vaccine for the new variant if it needed to, although regulators may need to approve the changes. Photo: Reuters
BioNTech confident its vaccine will work on new coronavirus strain
- The BioNtech vaccine, developed with Pfizer, has been authorised in more than 45 countries and has been administered to hundreds of thousands
- The German company said the new Covid-19 variant has the same proteins and it has ‘scientific confidence’ its vaccine will be effective
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
CEO and co-founder of BioNTech, Ugur Sahin, said it would take about six weeks for the company to adjust its Covid-19 vaccine for the new variant if it needed to, although regulators may need to approve the changes. Photo: Reuters