A police car passes long lines of freight lorries and goods vehicles on a closed section of the motorway leading to the Port of Dover in England on Tuesday. Photo: AFP A police car passes long lines of freight lorries and goods vehicles on a closed section of the motorway leading to the Port of Dover in England on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
A police car passes long lines of freight lorries and goods vehicles on a closed section of the motorway leading to the Port of Dover in England on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
World /  Europe

France eases ban on British travel meant to stop spread of mutated coronavirus strain

  • Deal allows French and other EU residents to return home, provided they have recently tested negative for Covid-19
  • Restrictions have led to thousands of trucks being held up in England, with some supermarket shelves stripped bare just days before Christmas

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:57am, 23 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A police car passes long lines of freight lorries and goods vehicles on a closed section of the motorway leading to the Port of Dover in England on Tuesday. Photo: AFP A police car passes long lines of freight lorries and goods vehicles on a closed section of the motorway leading to the Port of Dover in England on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
A police car passes long lines of freight lorries and goods vehicles on a closed section of the motorway leading to the Port of Dover in England on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE