A police car passes long lines of freight lorries and goods vehicles on a closed section of the motorway leading to the Port of Dover in England on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
France eases ban on British travel meant to stop spread of mutated coronavirus strain
- Deal allows French and other EU residents to return home, provided they have recently tested negative for Covid-19
- Restrictions have led to thousands of trucks being held up in England, with some supermarket shelves stripped bare just days before Christmas
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
