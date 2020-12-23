A French gendarme stands in front of the city hall in Saint-Just, central France after three officers were killed by a gunman they confronted in response to a domestic violence call. Photo: AFP
Suspect in killing of French police found dead, minister says
- The gendarmes were fatally shot when they tried to rescue a woman who had taken refuge on the roof of a house
- The 48-year-old suspect was ‘discovered dead’ several hours after fleeing the home in an isolated hamlet near Saint-Just
