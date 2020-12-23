Relatives touch each other’s hands through a plastic film screen to avoid contracting Covid-19 at the San Raffaele centre in Rome, Italy. Photo: LaPresse via AP
Relatives of Italian coronavirus victims seek US$122 million in damages from government
- A group representing 500 families said it would file the lawsuit against Prime Minister Conte, health minister and Lombardy president
- Italy has recorded nearly 70,000 deaths linked to Covid-19, more than any other country in Europe
